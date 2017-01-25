Thunder and lightning hit the Chowchilla area about 4:30 p.m. Friday, with heavy rain and hail. The downpour lasted about 20 to 30 minutes, flooding intersections along Robertson Boulevard. Last week Wednesday through Sunday, Chowchilla received 1.85 inches of rain, bringing January’s total rainfall to 5.47 inches. Fog is expected to return to the area this week.
Thunderstorm soaks Chowchilla
pmandrell@modbee.comJanuary 25, 2017
