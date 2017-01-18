Merced College Customer Service Academy offers workshops

Merced College Customer Service Academy is partnering with the Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce to offer professional development training workshops at the College’s Business Resource Center, 630 W. 19th St. in downtown Merced, and will feature comfortable training rooms with state-of-the-art technology.

Workshops will be offered the last two Thursdays of each month from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. Topics include customer service, communication, attitude, team building, conflict management, stress management, time management, values and ethics, decision making and problem solving, and managing change.

“This is the 17th year Merced College has offered the Customer Service Academy,” said Jonae Pistoresi, professor of business and management.

“Hundreds of employees from throughout the county have participated, and the feedback we continue to receive from participants is extremely positive.”

The aim of the workshops is to provide participants with skills to better interact with their co-workers and to be able to deliver better internal and external customer service. The program has won multiple awards, including a national award as an economic development best practice. Dozens of California community colleges offer the Customer Service Academy to businesses and organizations throughout the state, training thousands of employees each year.

Some statewide participants include the San Diego Chargers, San Diego Zoo and Wild Animal Park, Beringer Wine Group, Wyn-River Casino, Frances Ford Coppola Presents, Hilton Hotels and Westfield Malls.

The first workshop in the series is “Communication in the Workplace” and will cover topics such as “how to be a better communicator and better listener on a team,” according to Pistoresi.

Nonverbal communication will be covered as well as barriers to good communication in the workplace. The two-day workshop will be held this Thursday and Jan. 26. The cost is $23 and earns a half-unit of college credit.

To register, or for more information, call the Merced College Business Resource Center at 209-386-6733.