Senior Center plans New Year’s Potluck

Staff ReportsJanuary 18, 2017 

The Chowchilla Senior Center will host a New Year’s Potluck at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Senior Center, 820 W. Robertson Blvd. The evening will include music, good food and a time of fellowship with other seniors in the community.

The Senior Club will be furnishing the main course. Mexican food is the theme. Those attending are asked to bring a side dish or dessert.

All senior citizens are welcome to attend. For more information, call 559-665-8647.

The Chowchilla Senior Center is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Chowchilla’s young at heart are invited to join other seniors each morning for coffee, tea or hot cocoa. The center offers a variety of daily activities, including shuffleboard, pool, dominoes and cards.

On Monday, Wednesday and Friday seniors meet from 9 to 11 a.m. for bingo. Craft time is held at 9 a.m. Tuesdays, and line dancing is offered at 9 a.m. Thursdays. A nutritious lunch is served each weekday at 11:30 a.m. Reservations for lunch are required by 11:30 a.m. the day before. The suggested donation is $1.75 for people 60 and older. If you are under 60, the cost is $4.25.

The lunch menu for the coming week includes:

Wednesday: Pesto chicken bowtie pasta, sliced carrots, tangerine and vanilla pudding.

Thursday: Polish sausage dog with onions and peppers, peas and carrots, tropical fruit.

Friday: Pepper steak with gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and diced peaches.

Monday: Meatballs with Alfredo sauce, mashed potatoes, wheat bread and apricots.

Tuesday: Chicken soft taco, Hi-C salad and applesauce.

All meals are served with low-fat milk.

Join The Conversation

The Chowchilla News is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service