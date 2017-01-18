Senior Center plans New Year’s Potluck

The Chowchilla Senior Center will host a New Year’s Potluck at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Senior Center, 820 W. Robertson Blvd. The evening will include music, good food and a time of fellowship with other seniors in the community.

The Senior Club will be furnishing the main course. Mexican food is the theme. Those attending are asked to bring a side dish or dessert.

All senior citizens are welcome to attend. For more information, call 559-665-8647.

The Chowchilla Senior Center is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Chowchilla’s young at heart are invited to join other seniors each morning for coffee, tea or hot cocoa. The center offers a variety of daily activities, including shuffleboard, pool, dominoes and cards.

On Monday, Wednesday and Friday seniors meet from 9 to 11 a.m. for bingo. Craft time is held at 9 a.m. Tuesdays, and line dancing is offered at 9 a.m. Thursdays. A nutritious lunch is served each weekday at 11:30 a.m. Reservations for lunch are required by 11:30 a.m. the day before. The suggested donation is $1.75 for people 60 and older. If you are under 60, the cost is $4.25.

The lunch menu for the coming week includes:

Wednesday: Pesto chicken bowtie pasta, sliced carrots, tangerine and vanilla pudding.

Thursday: Polish sausage dog with onions and peppers, peas and carrots, tropical fruit.

Friday: Pepper steak with gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and diced peaches.

Monday: Meatballs with Alfredo sauce, mashed potatoes, wheat bread and apricots.

Tuesday: Chicken soft taco, Hi-C salad and applesauce.

All meals are served with low-fat milk.