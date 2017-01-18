Police reports, Jan. 1-7, 2017

January 18, 2017 

From Jan. 1-7, the Chowchilla Police Department responded to a total of 477 calls. There were 295 calls for service and 182 self-initiated calls. Fifty-eight reports were taken during the seven-day period. Seventeen misdemeanor arrest and three felony arrest were made during the week.

Following is a sample of the calls made for the week ending Jan. 7.

SUNDAY

• A missing juvenile report was taken in the 1300 block of Trinity Avenue. The juvenile was later located and returned to her residence.

• An animal control report was taken in the 100 block of Canal Drive.

• An incident report was taken in the 300 block of Circle Drive.

• A male subject was arrested in the 200 block of East Robertson Boulevard for driving on a suspended driver’s license. He was issued a citation and released on scene.

• A subject was arrested in the 100 block of Orange Avenue for public intoxication and booked into Madera County Jail.

• A subject was arrested, cited and released for driving without a valid driver’s license in the 500 block of Orange Avenue.

• A subject was arrested, cited and released in the 500 block of Orange Avenue for being in possession of an illegal narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• A subject was arrested, cited and released at Avenue 241/2 and Road 151/2 for driving on a suspended driver’s license and providing false information to a police officer.

MONDAY

• An animal control report was taken in the 300 block of Prosperity.

• A domestic violence report was taken in the 200 block of North 11th Street.

• An incident report was taken in the 1700 block West Robertson Boulevard.

• A male subject was arrested in the 400 block of Humboldt Avenue for battery. He was issued a citation and released.

• A subject in the 100 block of South 13th Street was transported to Madera Community Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

• A subject was arrested in the 100 block of Oak Court and booked into Madera County Jail for criminal threats.

• A subject was arrested in the 300 block of West Robertson Boulevard and booked into Madera County Jail for felony domestic violence.

• A subject was arrested, cited and released in the 400 block of Lake Avenue for a misdemeanor warrant out of Madera.

• A subject was arrested, cited and released in the 1300 block of West Robertson Boulevard for being an unlicensed driver.

• A subject was arrested, cited and released in the 1200 block of Kings Avenue for driving on a suspended driver’s license and false registration tabs.

• A subject was arrested, cited and released in the 600 block of North 15th Street for resisting a peace officer.

• A subject was arrested in the 600 block of North 15th Street and booked into Madera County Jail for vehicle theft, felony vehicle pursuit and resisting.

TUESDAY

• A burglary was reported in the 200 block of North Washington Road.

• A theft was reported was in the area of North Washington Road and Santa Cruz.

• A male subject was arrested at Avenue 24 and South Chowchilla Boulevard for driving on a suspended driver’s license. He was issued a citation and released on scene. The vehicle was towed.

• A theft was reported in the 1700 block of West Robertson Boulevard.

• Vandalism was reported in the 300 block of Circle Drive.

• A male subject was arrested in the 100 block of West Robertson Boulevard for driving on a suspended driver’s license. He was issued a citation and released on scene. The vehicle was towed.

• A traffic collision was reported in the 300 block of West Robertson Boulevard.

• A lost property report was taken in the 300 block of Myer Drive.

• A subject reported a theft from a wallet in the 100 block of East Robertson Boulevard.

• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 1200 block of East Robertson Boulevard.

• Vandalism to a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Trinity Avenue.

• A theft was reported in the 200 block of East Robertson Boulevard.

• A commercial burglary was reported in the 100 block of South Chowchilla Boulevard.

WEDNESDAY

• A found property report was taken in the Police Department lobby.

• A fraud report was taken in the Police Department lobby.

• A theft of a driver’s license was reported in the Police Department lobby.

• A subject was arrested in the 200 block of East Robertson Boulevard for driving under the influence and booked into Madera County Jail.

• A theft was reported in the 300 block of Olive Way.

• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 600 block of Humboldt Avenue.

• A residential burglary was reported in the 700 block of Riverside Avenue.

THURSDAY

• A subject was arrested in the 200 block of East Robertson Boulevard for public intoxication and booked into Madera County Jail.

FRIDAY

• An assist another agency report was taken at the East Greenhills gate.

• A theft was reported in the 500 block of South Second Street.

• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Myer Drive.

• A court order violation report was taken in the Police Department lobby.

• A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Ventura Avenue.

• A fraud report was taken in the Police Department lobby.

• A court order violation report was taken in the 200 block of East Robertson Boulevard.

• A subject was arrested near East Robertson Boulevard and Gateway West for a misdemeanor DUI and booked into the into Madera County Jail.

• A subject was arrested, cited and released in the 500 block of Riverside Avenue for being an unlicensed driver.

SATURDAY

• A theft was reported in the 500 block of Riverside Avenue.

• A theft was reported in the 400 block of Jefferson.

• A traffic collision occurred in the 700 block of Ventura Avenue.

• A court order violation report was taken in the 100 block of Trinity Avenue.

• A burglary was reported in the 500 block of Howell Road.

• A lost property report was taken in the 200 block of Colusa Avenue.

• A subject was arrested in the 15000 block of Torrey Pines Circle for being drunk in public. The subject was booked into Madera County Jail.

• An attempted burglary was reported in the 1300 block of Orange Avenue.

