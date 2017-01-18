Police reports, Jan. 1-7, 2017

From Jan. 1-7, the Chowchilla Police Department responded to a total of 477 calls. There were 295 calls for service and 182 self-initiated calls. Fifty-eight reports were taken during the seven-day period. Seventeen misdemeanor arrest and three felony arrest were made during the week.
Following is a sample of the calls made for the week ending Jan. 7.
SUNDAY
• A missing juvenile report was taken in the 1300 block of Trinity Avenue. The juvenile was later located and returned to her residence.
• An animal control report was taken in the 100 block of Canal Drive.
• An incident report was taken in the 300 block of Circle Drive.
• A male subject was arrested in the 200 block of East Robertson Boulevard for driving on a suspended driver’s license. He was issued a citation and released on scene.
• A subject was arrested in the 100 block of Orange Avenue for public intoxication and booked into Madera County Jail.
• A subject was arrested, cited and released for driving without a valid driver’s license in the 500 block of Orange Avenue.
• A subject was arrested, cited and released in the 500 block of Orange Avenue for being in possession of an illegal narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• A subject was arrested, cited and released at Avenue 241/2 and Road 151/2 for driving on a suspended driver’s license and providing false information to a police officer.
MONDAY
• An animal control report was taken in the 300 block of Prosperity.
• A domestic violence report was taken in the 200 block of North 11th Street.
• An incident report was taken in the 1700 block West Robertson Boulevard.
• A male subject was arrested in the 400 block of Humboldt Avenue for battery. He was issued a citation and released.
• A subject in the 100 block of South 13th Street was transported to Madera Community Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
• A subject was arrested in the 100 block of Oak Court and booked into Madera County Jail for criminal threats.
• A subject was arrested in the 300 block of West Robertson Boulevard and booked into Madera County Jail for felony domestic violence.
• A subject was arrested, cited and released in the 400 block of Lake Avenue for a misdemeanor warrant out of Madera.
• A subject was arrested, cited and released in the 1300 block of West Robertson Boulevard for being an unlicensed driver.
• A subject was arrested, cited and released in the 1200 block of Kings Avenue for driving on a suspended driver’s license and false registration tabs.
• A subject was arrested, cited and released in the 600 block of North 15th Street for resisting a peace officer.
• A subject was arrested in the 600 block of North 15th Street and booked into Madera County Jail for vehicle theft, felony vehicle pursuit and resisting.
TUESDAY
• A burglary was reported in the 200 block of North Washington Road.
• A theft was reported was in the area of North Washington Road and Santa Cruz.
• A male subject was arrested at Avenue 24 and South Chowchilla Boulevard for driving on a suspended driver’s license. He was issued a citation and released on scene. The vehicle was towed.
• A theft was reported in the 1700 block of West Robertson Boulevard.
• Vandalism was reported in the 300 block of Circle Drive.
• A male subject was arrested in the 100 block of West Robertson Boulevard for driving on a suspended driver’s license. He was issued a citation and released on scene. The vehicle was towed.
• A traffic collision was reported in the 300 block of West Robertson Boulevard.
• A lost property report was taken in the 300 block of Myer Drive.
• A subject reported a theft from a wallet in the 100 block of East Robertson Boulevard.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 1200 block of East Robertson Boulevard.
• Vandalism to a vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Trinity Avenue.
• A theft was reported in the 200 block of East Robertson Boulevard.
• A commercial burglary was reported in the 100 block of South Chowchilla Boulevard.
WEDNESDAY
• A found property report was taken in the Police Department lobby.
• A fraud report was taken in the Police Department lobby.
• A theft of a driver’s license was reported in the Police Department lobby.
• A subject was arrested in the 200 block of East Robertson Boulevard for driving under the influence and booked into Madera County Jail.
• A theft was reported in the 300 block of Olive Way.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 600 block of Humboldt Avenue.
• A residential burglary was reported in the 700 block of Riverside Avenue.
THURSDAY
• A subject was arrested in the 200 block of East Robertson Boulevard for public intoxication and booked into Madera County Jail.
FRIDAY
• An assist another agency report was taken at the East Greenhills gate.
• A theft was reported in the 500 block of South Second Street.
• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Myer Drive.
• A court order violation report was taken in the Police Department lobby.
• A theft was reported in the 1000 block of Ventura Avenue.
• A fraud report was taken in the Police Department lobby.
• A court order violation report was taken in the 200 block of East Robertson Boulevard.
• A subject was arrested near East Robertson Boulevard and Gateway West for a misdemeanor DUI and booked into the into Madera County Jail.
• A subject was arrested, cited and released in the 500 block of Riverside Avenue for being an unlicensed driver.
SATURDAY
• A theft was reported in the 500 block of Riverside Avenue.
• A theft was reported in the 400 block of Jefferson.
• A traffic collision occurred in the 700 block of Ventura Avenue.
• A court order violation report was taken in the 100 block of Trinity Avenue.
• A burglary was reported in the 500 block of Howell Road.
• A lost property report was taken in the 200 block of Colusa Avenue.
• A subject was arrested in the 15000 block of Torrey Pines Circle for being drunk in public. The subject was booked into Madera County Jail.
• An attempted burglary was reported in the 1300 block of Orange Avenue.