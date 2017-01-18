Council fills vacancies on planning commission, airport advisory committee

The Chowchilla City Council filled vacancies on the planning commission and the airport advisory committee at last week’s City Council meeting.

There were four four-year-term vacancies on the planning commission and four four-year-term vacancies on the airport advisory committee. Vacancy notices were posted at City Hall, the city’s website and published in the Chowchilla News last year. The Clerk’s Office received seven applications for the planning commission and three for the airport advisory committee.

The planning commission meets and make recommendations on city development. The airport advisory committee meets on policy matters to the operation, management and planning for the Chowchilla Airport.

After reviewing the applications and listening to the applicants attending the meeting, the council appointed the following people to serve:

Planning commission: Marlene Holst, Michael Barberi, Matthew Watson. Rhonda Cargill was the incumbent who was re-nominated.

Airport advisory committee: Ashley Miller, Jeffrey Christiansen, Patricia Shirley and Dwight Stephens.

Under the consent calendar the council also appointed Lance Samuelson to the Chowchilla shooting sports complex ad hoc committee.

On Sept. 27, the City Council created an ad hoc committee to explore the viability of constructing a shooting complex in Chowchilla. In the council report it said it was anticipated the proposed shooting complex would provide an economic benefit to the community through employment opportunities for residents and serve as a point of destination for Chowchilla.

It was also anticipated that the shooting sports complex would generate local sales tax revenue through the sale of goods and services, as well as local recreational opportunities. The ad hoc committee has two members: Mayor Mary Gaumnitz and Mayor Pro Tem Dennis Haworth. Hayworth recommended that Samuelson join the shooting sports complex ad hoc committee based on his business contacts and personal networking to help move the committee toward completing its goal.