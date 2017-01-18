Police Department welcomes two new officers

The Chowchilla Police Department welcomed two new officers who were sworn in at the Jan. 10 City Council meeting. Police Chief Dave Riviere administered the oath of office to Josh Cobb and Brandon Roach. Cobb and Roach fill two of the vacant positions, bringing the total number of sworn officers in the department to 15.

Cobb was born in Madera and raised in Chowchilla. He is the son of Janis and Gary Cobb. Josh Cobb attended local schools and graduated from Chowchilla Union High School in 2005.

He decided at an early age that being a police officer is what he wanted to become. He has two older cousins who are police officers. “They were my role models,” Cobb said.

After high school he attended Merced College and graduated with an associate’s degree in criminal justice. While attending college he worked at Farnesi’s Steakhouse and then later for Warnock Food Products. In 2008 he joined the high school football coaching staff as a volunteer.

In 2013 Cobb was hired by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation at Valley State Prison. Cobb said working at VSP was a good experience and a great opportunity, but his goal had always been to work the streets out in the community. To achieve that goal, he enrolled in the Fresno City Police Academy and graduated in December.

The city sponsored Cobb through the academy as an incentive to work for the local Police Department. The program is a win-win situation for both the city and officer. For Cobb it fit right into his plans. “This is my home,” he said. “Chowchilla has always been good to me; this is my time to give back to the city.”

Cobb says he enjoys the family atmosphere and the camaraderie with fellow officers. For Cobb one of the hardest parts of the job is trying to wind down after a tough call. He believes one of the biggest problems in the city is thefts and burglaries due to drugs.

Cobb says kids need more programs to keep them active in a positive way. He notes that although computers and electronics play a vital role in today’s world they can also be harmful to kids. “Too much social media keeps kids from outdoor activity,” he said.

Cobb hopes in the future to be part of the SWAT team and eventually rise through the ranks. “I don’t have any plans on leaving Chowchilla,” he said.

Roach was born and raised in Madera. He is the son of James and Sonya Roach of Madera. He graduated from Madera High School in 2008. After high school he attended Fresno City College, where he played football for two years. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and completed his basic training at Fort Benning, Ga. He served four years in the Army and served one combat deployment in Afghanistan. After his discharge from the Army in 2014, Roach worked in the customer service department at Veterans Hospital in Madera. “The job was a humbling experience,” he said.

While in the Army, Roach said he did a lot of security patrols. He thought about a career after the Army and how the training he had received would benefit him. Police work seemed like a good fit, and he decided to pursue a career in law enforcement. Roach’s great-grandfather Edward Roach was a California Highway Patrol officer.

He graduated from the Fresno City Police Academy in December along with Cobb. In fact, Cobb told Roach about the opening with the Chowchilla Police Department. Roach had family from the Chowchilla area. He did a ride-along with the department. “I loved the small-town atmosphere and the family-friendly atmosphere,” he said. “It felt like a natural step forward. I liked it from the get-go.”

Roach said his goal as a police officer is to help people. “In police work there is always something different,” he said. “It is also like a brotherhood with your fellow officers.” That is what it was like in the Army for Roach, and he said he liked that aspect of Army life.

He thinks one of the hardest parts of law enforcement will be dealing with children in bad situations and not being able to solve all their problems. Roach believes kids face a multitude of issues today, with discipline being a key issue and a lack of respect.

Roach is furthering his education through the University of Phoenix to get a degree in business management.

His goal for now is to complete field training, maybe later becoming a member of the SWAT team and promoting to detective. “I love Chowchilla, and I hope to have a long career here,” he said.