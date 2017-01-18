Rogers addresses water storage

David Rogers, Madera County’s District 2 supervisor, recently visited Friant Dam regarding the recent storms.

“There is no water shortage,” he said. “What we have is a shortage of water storage.”

To emphasize his point, Rogers said: Last week water managers at Friant Dam began releasing 6,000 cubic feet of water per second to make room for storm runoff and prevent flooding. Rogers said every year there is an average flood release from Friant of 500,000 acre-feet.

The storage capacity of Friant Dam is 520,000 acre-feet. “The proposed Temperance Flat Dam would more than double the storage, and allow us to capture the water that is now released every year for flooding,” Rogers said. “This can be used to recharge the underground aquifer through interconnected recharge basins.”

Rogers noted the yearly loss of this water means that jobs, food, community health and prosperity are flowing down the river out to the ocean. This leaves already disadvantaged communities at a greater disadvantage.

Rogers said it is likely, with the new presidential administration, that federal water policy will be re-examined and changed in a manner favorable to our region: “We need to build Temperance Flat Dam to preserve our water, recharge our groundwater, and protect jobs and our future.”