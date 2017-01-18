Chowchilla Elementary School District seeks applicants for citizens bond oversight committee

The Chowchilla Elementary School District board of trustees is in the process of forming a citizens bond oversight committee to review expenditures from construction activity associated with Measure J, which was approved in the November election. The committee will be responsible for ensuring that bond revenues are used only as voters intended and for informing the public of bond expenditures. The board invites all interested community members to apply for service on the bond oversight committee.

The committee must have at least seven members. In addition to two members of the community at large, there must be at least one member from each of the following groups:

• One member who is active in a business organization representing the business community located within the school district.

• One member who is active in a senior citizens organization.

• One member who is the parent or guardian of a child enrolled in the school district.

• One member who is the parent or guardian of a child enrolled in the school district and is active in a parent-teacher organization.

• One member who is active in a bona fide taxpayers organization.

The committee may not include any employee or official of the school district or any vendor, contractor or consultant of the school district. Committee members must be at least 18 years old, and preference will be given to members who live within the geographic boundary of the district.

The committee will be responsible for making reports to the board and the community about bond expenditures.

The committee is required to meet at least one time per year, or more frequently as it deems necessary to fulfill its duty. It is estimated at this time that the committee will meet approximately two to three times per year. Specific meeting dates will be determined by the committee. Committee members will be appointed by the board to serve a two-year term. A maximum of three consecutive two-year terms is allowed under the law.

The board will select the members of the committee, taking into account the applicants’ professional and/or practical experience, the applicants’ contributions to his/her community, the diversity of experience on the committee as a whole, and representation on the committee from various communities within the district. The board is expected to appoint the new members of the committee by February.

Under the provisions of Education Code Section 35233, a member of the committee may not have any financial interests in any contracts made with the district during the member’s two-year term. Committee members may also be subject to the Political Reform Act of 1974 and its conflict of interest provision. Members will be required to abide by an ethics policy attached to the bylaws governing the committee.

All committee proceedings will be open to the public and will be subject to the Brown Act. All documents and reports received or published by the committee will be a matter of public record, and will be made available on the district’s website.

The board of trustees will provide the committee with administrative support and sufficient resources to publicize the committee reports.

For more information or an application, call the Chowchilla Elementary School District at 559-665-8010.