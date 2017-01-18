Our farm had chickens, too

On a recent trip to Fresno, I turned onto Highway 180. Just after the merge, off to the left there are several large grain silos. They are by the railroad tracks on what was the old Highway 99 through Fresno.

It must have been that the late-afternoon sun lit up the side of the silo, because I was able to make out the faded lettering of an old sign. The sign is simple but large and bold. It says: J.B. HILL CO. Although I had not seen or noticed the sign for many years, it is still there.

J.B. Hill Co. was a feed and grain processing and sales company in the ’50s. They delivered sacked feed to dairies and chicken ranches all over the area. It was a time before bulk delivery … and the memories began to flow.

The J.B. Hill delivery truck came by our farm every week, delivering sacked dairy feed and chicken feed. They also were the buyer for eggs produced on the farm. We were on a diversified farm at the time. We had milk cows, hogs, chickens and steers.

The place was set up perfectly by a couple of Swiss brothers in about 1940. The Buehler brothers, Ed and Burt, came to Dairyland with a dream of the perfect farm. They worked hard leveling the land with a team of horses and a Fresno scraper. They built a modern stucco house, barn, hog house, shop and a large chicken house for 200 white leghorn laying hens. There was even a shed for growing fryers.

After about 10 years of working in the Valley, the Buehler brothers decided that they’d had it the with heat and wanted to move to Mariposa. They gave my parents the opportunity to buy the ranch. So we were immediately in the business of producing eggs.

We gathered the eggs, washed, sized them and placed them in wooden crates that held 10 flats of 30 eggs, the full crate holding 300 eggs, or 25 dozen. To size the eggs, each egg was placed on the scale and size was determined by weight. They were separated into large, medium or small.

The crated eggs were picked up by the J.B. Hill driver and delivered to the wholesaler, who packaged them in smaller cartons for the grocery stores. The process left us with a lot of cracked eggs. Not to be wasteful, we ate a lot of eggs. We had fried eggs, scrambled eggs, egg salad, egg and cheese sandwiches and since we had a lot of milk, we had custard as a staple in our diet. Oh, so good!

The truck driver delivered hundreds of sacks using only a hand truck and his muscle. He removed the ropes and moved the sacks to the edge of the truck bed. Then he jumped off the truck and pulled the sacks off and stacked them on his hand truck. The delivery truck did not pull a forklift, and there were no pallets.

I previously mentioned that my dad was a master job creator. Well, this egg and chicken thing must have been one of his dreams. The nests were wooden and had to be filled with a couple of inches of rice hulls to cushion the eggs: more jobs for us kids.

The hens entered the nests to lay their eggs. With 200 hens and about 40 nests, the nests would often become to full of eggs and eggs got broken. It seemed that a lot of hens wanted to put their eggs in the same nest. I guess it was because the hens thought that they had been working on this for a long time and there should be some eggs in her nest, so they all wanted to deposit their eggs in a nest that already had several eggs, leaving some nests empty while others got to full.

To keep the broken egg count down, we gathered the eggs several times a day. Oh, that was a scary time for a kid, taking the eggs from an angry hen. Dad said: “Just ignore her and reach under her and get the eggs. She won’t hurt you.” Well, that didn’t go so well. When she pecked and drew blood, it hurt.

The hen sees her job as egg protector. She is the mother. I am the intruder. She sees me as a thief, no better than a weasel or snake trying to rob her nest. She will fight to protect her nest. She will peck, scratch and beat me with her wings. Dad showed me how to do this job and the hens never fought him. Maybe it was because he was bigger and not afraid, but when I tried to bluff the hen, she would not give in.

I tried a couple of unapproved tactics. I got a stick and pushed her off the nest. That did not work so well, often ending up in more broken eggs than it was worth. I even got a glove and wore long sleeves so that her pecking did not hurt so bad, but it still hurt through a cotton shirt. Gathering eggs with bulky gloves also ensures that several will be broken.

Dad’s solution to the problem was: “You just have to be tougher.” Actually, he should have said smarter, because you do learn a few tricks to outsmart the hen. Use one hand as a decoy, holding it just out of the hen’s reach while you reach under her with the other hand, and always remove the eggs from behind here. Do not reach under her from the front.

Ronnie Ray is a third-generation dairyman and has lived in the Dairyland area for more than 60 years.