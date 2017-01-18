Concerto premiere highlights Pacific Artist Series concert

The premiere of a new work will highlight the next 2016-2017 Pacific Artist Series concert at Fresno Pacific University.

Rong-Huey Liu, oboe, and Vivian I-Mao Liu, piano, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the McDonald Hall Atrium on the FPU main campus, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno. Admission is $15 for general audiences, $10 for senior citizens and $5 for students.

On the program will be the first performance of a piano-accompanied version of “Concerto for Oboe and Orchestra” by Walter Saul and is an expansion of a piece Saul wrote for his Naxos American Classics CD “Kiev 2014.” That CD was recorded in Kiev with the National Symphony Orchestra of the Ukraine, conducted by Theodore Kuchar, then musical director for that ensemble and the Fresno Philharmonic. Saul is a professor of music and FPU and noted composer. Rong-Huey Liu played on the CD as well. The recital also includes works by Hamilton Harty and Malcolm Arnold.

In addition to being principal oboist of the Fresno Philharmonic, Long Beach Symphony, Reno Chamber Orchestra and Riverside County Philharmonic, Rong-Huey Liu is an award-winning soloist who has performed oboe concertos by Bach, Corigliano, F. Ferran, Handel, Kalliwoda, Marcello and Mozart. She is professor of oboe at CSU Fullerton, La Sierra University and Riverside Community College.

Vivian I-Mao Liu has collaborated with members of the Boston Symphony, Chicago Symphony, Los Angeles Opera Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Pacific Symphony, San Diego Symphony, San Francisco Symphony, Shanghai Philharmonic and Vienna Philharmonic. She is principal rehearsal pianist for the National Children’s Chorus, performs with the L.A. Opera’s Education Program and teaches at the Azusa Pacific University.

Other concerts in the series, now in its 15th season, are:

• Saul presents “Quiltings” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24, McDonald Hall, Ashley Auditorium, FPU main campus, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno; $15, $10 seniors.

Saul has been named Composer of the Year in North Carolina and Oregon. His compositions have been performed globally and are recorded on seven CDs and a DVD. Saul teaches music composition, theory, piano, appreciation, scoring and arranging, and late music history at FPU, where he has served since 2003. Saul will perform his “Quiltings,” a suite of 47 piano pieces celebrating 118 pieces of fabric art by his sister-in-law, Ann Harwell, which will be on display in an accompanying video by his wife, Daphne Saul. More at waltersaul.com.

• Impetus Percussion Quartet at 7:30 p.m. March 23, McDonald Hall Atrium, FPU main campus, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno; $15, $10 seniors.

The Impetus Percussion Quartet was founded by a group of friends from Fresno in 2015. The group – Adam Pietz, Michael Downing, Robert Strong, Sarah Basiletti – seeks to pursue and expand the percussion quartet repertoire. The word “impetus” describes the force, frequently intangible, which sets something into motion, providing dual context toward the group’s mission: to seek great composers and commission new works for percussion quartet, and to present stellar performances where the audience not only listens, but participates in a unique experience. Learn more at impetuspercussion.com.

For more information on any Pacific Artist Series concert, call 559-453-2267, email music@fresno.edu or go online at fresno.edu/programs-majors/arts/pacific-artist-series.