Gospel concert planned at Christian Life Center

Julie Eichelberger presents the first Julie-N-Friends concert of the year at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at Christian Life Center, 650 E. Olive Ave. in Merced. This special evening of gospel music will feature the California Melody Boys of Tulare, the Shaw Family Band from Oakhurst, Bridge Of Grace of Merced, and soloists Bill Burkett and Chuck Woods, also of Merced. This is a free admission event. A free-will offering will be received.

The California Melody Boys are musicians, song writers and vocalists who over the past 12 years have established their own unique sound and productive ministry. Joining together to share the good news of Jesus Christ by testimony and song are current members Larry Martin (lead), David Donald (tenor), and Mark Taylor (baritone). Current supporting members are Aaron Andrew Cano (lead, tenor) and Craig Smith (baritone).

The group formed in February 2003. Martin is the group’s founder and owner. Joining him as original members were Chris Ferreira (bass), Randy Branson (baritone), and the late John Harness (tenor). They transformed from a quartet to a trio and have since become a proud family member of like ministries in gospel music.

For more information, contact Eichelberger at 559-304-1102.