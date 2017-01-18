New Bible studies underway at Cornerstone

It is a new year and new Bible study opportunities are available through Cornerstone Women’s ministries. All studies are open to women of the community with child care and Story Hour available for infants and toddlers of those attending.

The new offerings are the study of II Samuel with open enrollment; the study of Nehemiah, which includes a video series and study guide; and in February the Beatitudes using the “Precept Upon Precept” study materials.

On Tuesdays a warm welcome and refreshments begin the morning at 9:45; at 10 the gathering breaks into the various study groups. The small groups are friendly and inclusive and no previous Bible knowledge is required.

You are invited to join this community-wide Bible study for women at Cornerstone Community Church, 208 Fig Tree Road in Chowchilla. For more information, call the church office, 559-665-1182.

