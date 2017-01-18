Man shot in Chowchilla in Rite Aid parking lot in apparent robbery attempt

A man was shot Friday in Chowchilla during an apparent attempted robbery, the Police Department reported.

The victim, whose name was not released, was shot in the shoulder about 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Rite Aid in the first block of West Robertson Boulevard, police said in a news release.

Chief David Riviere said the victim went to the Police Department at 11:38 a.m. and reported that he’d been shot in the shoulder by a man described as a black male adult wearing a white T-shirt. The victim said he’d met the man in the parking lot to “sell him something,” but police did not elaborate on the transaction.

“When the black male attempted to take the item without paying for it, the victim was shot with an unknown caliber handgun,” Riviere said in the statement.

The shooter left in a car, described as a gray sedan, possibly a Honda.

Police declined to release additional details Friday, including the victim’s age.

Chowchilla police are seeking the public’s help identifying and locating the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 559-665-8600.