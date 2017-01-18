Toddler killed in shooting

A 1-year-old boy was shot and killed last Wednesday in Chowchilla.

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Alameda Avenue at approximately 4:48 p.m. on Jan. 11. When officers arrived they learned the boy’s sister had shot her brother with a handgun. The mother was caring for her son when police arrived. The boy died en route to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera.

According to police, the mother, Erica Bautista, is a 16-year veteran with the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Police Chief Dave Riviere said in a news release the handgun may have been improperly stored, and it remains unclear whether the gun was a service weapon or a personal firearm.

An autopsy for the boy is scheduled. Police still are investigating the incident; once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office for review.

“This is a tragic accident that should remind parents to ensure their weapons are secure and out of reach of young children,” Riviere said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Chowchilla Police Department at 559-665-8600.