Chowchilla child killed in shooting involving young sibling

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsunstar.comJanuary 12, 2017 

A Chowchilla child was killed Wednesday in a shooting involving young siblings that officers described as “accidental,” the Police Department reported.

Few details were available.

Police were called at 4:48 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Alameda Avenue, Chief David Riviere said Thursday in a news release.

“Upon arrival, officers learned that a young child had shot their sibling accidentally with a handgun,” the chief said.

The child died en route to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera.

Police did not say whether the child was a boy or girl or release the ages of the victim or sibling. Officers were not immediately available for questions Thursday.

“This is a tragic accident that should remind parents to ensure their weapons are secure and out of reach of young children,” Riviere said.

The chief said the case remains under investigation and urged anyone with information to contact the Chowchilla Police Department at 559-665-8600.

