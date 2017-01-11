Veterans groups to host monthly breakfast Feb. 12

American Legion Post 148 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9896 will host their next monthly breakfast on from 7 to 11 a.m. Feb. 12 at the VFW Hall, 245 S. Fifth St. in Chowchilla.

There are three breakfast selections to choose from:

• Pancakes, two sausage links, two eggs any style, juice and coffee.

• Two biscuits with gravy, two sausage links, two eggs any style, juice and coffee.

• Two eggs any style, two sausage links, country potatoes, juice and coffee.

The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children under 10.

Proceeds from the breakfast are divided between the local American Legion and VFW and go to support youth programs and to benefit veterans.