Veterans groups to host monthly breakfast Feb. 12

Staff ReportsJanuary 11, 2017 

American Legion Post 148 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9896 will host their next monthly breakfast on from 7 to 11 a.m. Feb. 12 at the VFW Hall, 245 S. Fifth St. in Chowchilla.

There are three breakfast selections to choose from:

• Pancakes, two sausage links, two eggs any style, juice and coffee.

• Two biscuits with gravy, two sausage links, two eggs any style, juice and coffee.

• Two eggs any style, two sausage links, country potatoes, juice and coffee.

The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children under 10.

Proceeds from the breakfast are divided between the local American Legion and VFW and go to support youth programs and to benefit veterans.

Join The Conversation

The Chowchilla News is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service