Chamber to host annual community awards dinner

Staff ReportsJanuary 11, 2017 

“New Beginnings” is the theme for the 2016 Chowchilla District Chamber of Commerce Community Awards dinner slated for Jan. 21. The annual event will recognize community members who have given above and beyond of their time, energy and resources to the community. Twelve awards will be presented, and new chamber board members will be installed. The evening will also feature comedian and motivational speaker Dave Bressoud.

This year’s award recipients are:

• Business Person of the Year – Ray Barragan

• Choose Chowchilla Award – Phil and Elizabeth Cheatham, Deli Delicious

• Chowchilla Progress Award – Tara Davis, State Farm Insurance

• Chowchilla Heritage Award – Land Company and Real Estate

• Educator of the Year – Muriel Fore

• Excellence in Agriculture – Doug Thiel, Thiel Air Care

• Heart of Chowchilla – In Memory of Pete Cornaggia

• Historical Award – Reddy Redskin

• Honoring Community Contributions – Chowchilla Lions Club

• Outstanding Citizen of the Year – Kim Hickman, Paw Spa

• Unique Citizens – H.O.W. – Brenda Farmer, Kelle Ray, Tracey Moore

• Vision Award – Mario Davila, Mario’s Traditional Mexican Restaurant

The event will be held at Eastman Hall at the Chowchilla Fairgrounds. A no-host bar will begin at 5:30 p.m.; a New York steak dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person; a table of eight is $280.

For tickets or more information, call the chamber office at 559-665-5603.

