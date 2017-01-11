Chowchilla Lions donate to Valley Children’s Hospital

The Chowchilla Lions Club held a breakfast fundraiser in November. With the community’s support, the breakfast was a success. The Lions Club matched the proceeds from the breakfast and was able to donate $4,000 to Valley Children’s Hospital. The check was presented to Bethany Sowell, a representative from Valley Children’s Hospital, at the home of Lions Kevin and Renee Pettitt. The Lions Club is committed to supporting the hospital, as many of the club’s members have children and realize how fortunate they are to have Valley Children’s so close to home.
