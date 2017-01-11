Police reports, Dec. 26-31, 2016

From Dec. 26-31, the Chowchilla Police Department responded to a total of 459 calls. There were 299 calls for service and 151 self-initiated calls made during the seven-day period. Forty-three reports were taken. Ten misdemeanor arrests and two felony arrests were made in that time period. Following is a sample of the calls made for the week ending Dec. 31.

SUNDAY

• The theft of an off-road motorcycle was reported in the 500 block of Monterey Avenue.

• A subject was arrested, cited and released in the 200 block of North 15th Street for driving without a valid driver’s license.

• A lost property report was taken in the 2000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

• A subject was arrested, cited and released in the 300 block of West Robertson Boulevard for being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

• A general incident report was taken at Highway 99 and Avenue 241/2.

• A subject in the 100 block of Canal Drive was transported to Madera Community Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

• A general incident report was taken in the 200 block of Washington Road.

MONDAY

• A female Doberman was taken to the animal shelter from the 1200 block of Ventura Avenue.

• A theft was reported in the 10 block of West Robertson Boulevard.

• Vandalism was reported in the 300 block of West Robertson Boulevard.

• A brown Labrador was taken to the animal shelter from 96 Shasta Court.

• An animal control report was taken in the 600 block of Orange Avenue.

• A subject in the 100 block of North 15th Street was arrested, cited and released for reckless driving.

• A subject was arrested in the 200 block of South 15th Street for a misdemeanor warrant. He was booked into Madera County Jail.

• A missing juvenile report was taken in the 700 block of Humboldt Avenue. The juvenile was returned home.

WEDNESDAY

• Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of South First Street.

• A subject completed his annual sex registration in the 100 block of Trinity Avenue.

• A subject was arrested in the 100 block of Walnut for two local misdemeanor warrants and for possession of narcotic paraphernalia. The subject was booked into Madera County Jail.

• An animal control complaint was taken in the 1400 block of Orange Avenue.

• A subject reported a fraud on the 100 block of Trinity Avenue.

• A subject was arrested, cited and released in the 15000 block of Avenue 241/2 for driving without a valid driver’s license. The vehicle was towed.

• A property-damage-only traffic collision was reported in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.

• A subject was arrested in the 400 block of Lake Avenue for possession of stolen property and on a parole hold. The subject was booked into Madera County Jail.

• A missing person report was taken via phone in Madera County.

• An assist another agency report was taken for CHP in the 100 block of Chowchilla Boulevard.

THURSDAY

• An animal control complaint was taken in the 100 block of West Robertson Boulevard.

• A subject in the 1000 block of Kings Avenue was arrested for domestic violence and booked into Madera County Jail.

• A subject was arrested, cited and released in the 1200 block of Kings Avenue for three misdemeanor warrants.

• A subject in the 1400 block of Lake Avenue was placed on a mental health hold.

• A subject in the 300 block of Myer Drive reported an animal bite.

• A theft was reported in the 800 block of Trinity Avenue.

• A subject was arrested, cited and released in the 600 block of Riverside Avenue for a local misdemeanor warrant.

• A report was taken for a failure to yield in the 100 block of Colusa Avenue.

FRIDAY

• A subject was arrested, cited and released in the 100 Trinity Avenue for a local misdemeanor warrant.

• A subject in the 600 block of Kings Avenue was arrested for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. The subject was booked into Madera County Jail.

• A theft was reported in the 10 block of West Robertson Boulevard.

• A theft was reported in the 100 block of Kings Avenue.

SATURDAY

• A vehicle burglary report was taken at the Police Department.

• A general incident report was taken for a vehicle pursuit at Road 15 and Avenue 241/2.

• A stolen vehicle recovery report was taken in the 600 block of Riverside Avenue.