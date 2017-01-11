First Assembly to host revival

The Chowchilla First Assembly of God Church will host a revival Sunday through Jan. 20. Evangelist David Mann and his family will minister in word and music.

The Mann family has been traveling full time since July 1995, evangelizing and ministering wherever God opens the door. David and Victoria Mann met in college and were married in November 1990. They served as district youth directors in Louisiana their first year of marriage. The next three years were spent working as youth pastors in Plymouth. During that time David was ordained with the Pentecostal Church of God.

Together with their two children, Rachelle, 22, and David, 20, this musically gifted family travels throughout the United States sharing God’s love.

The revival begins with services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Services continue at 7 p.m. Monday through Jan. 20.

Pastor Bob Capehart invites the community to attend these special services at the church, 317 Orange Ave. in Chowchilla. For more information, call 559-665-4872.