Chowchilla’s updated Housing Element available for review

Staff ReportsJanuary 11, 2017 

If you’re passionate about equal opportunity for housing, funding for more affordable housing, and/or making sure the entire community is served by appropriate housing options, the city of Chowchilla needs you to make its Housing Element Update process a success.

The revised draft Housing Element is now available for public review. You can download the most recent draft document at the city’s website: http://ci.chowchilla.ca.us.

For more questions or comments, contact the Planning Department at 559-665-8615, ext. 401.

