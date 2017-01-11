Stampede committee honors grand marshals

The Chowchilla Western Stampede Committee hosted its seventh annual Grand Marshal Dinner last Saturday night with a sold-out crowd. Approximately 600 people filled Eastman Hall at the Chowchilla Fairgrounds. People from all over the valley and a few from out of state attended the event.

For the last seven years the Stampede Committee has kicked off the year by honoring an individual to represent the Stampede as grand marshal. The grand marshal is chosen for their commitment and support to the Stampede and their dedication in keeping the area’s Western heritage alive.

The evening was jammed with activities beginning at 5 p.m. with a no-host social hour. Music was provided by Cowboys by Night, with Kenny Fischer and Rob Strickland entertaining the crowd with their unique style of country music.

The Stampede royalty contestants sponsored a raffle, and there was a dessert auction, silent auction and live auction offering a wide variety of items from purses, jewelry, artwork, hay, furniture, toys, and items made by area FFA groups – something for everyone. Tim Sisil of Madera and Martin Machado of Merced were the auctioneers.

The tri-tip dinner was prepared by event chairman Tom Martin, his wife Amanda Martin and a crew of helpers. Following the dessert auction, Tom Martin made the grand marshal presentations.

This year the Stampede Committee named two women to be grand marshals: Charlene Jespersen and Patty Mandrell.

Stampede Committee member Ed LeTourneau introduced Jespersen: “This amazing lady is a hero to all barrel racers and is still a fierce competitor today,” LeTourneau said. “Jespersen has blazed the trails that all barrel racers aspire to be like. She is the true definition of class, sportsmanship, horsemanship, etiquette, positive attitude and, most of all, a winner. When she enters the arena, it is not just to hear her name called. She is there to win – and she does on regular basis.”

Jespersen lives in Hanford. She was born and raised in Bakersfield. She graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1957. She was a high school secretary for 37 years. It was there she met her husband, David Mueller. Jespersen and Mueller own and operate Alma’s Flea Market that was started by her late mother Alma Evetts, another famous barrel racer who also raced into her 80s.

Jespersen grew up riding horses. She says her father, Hoke, would always make her ride bareback. Her family has always been involved with horses, but she mainly roped while growing up.

In 1958, Jespersen was the first Chowchilla Western Stampede barrel racing champion. She also won the Stampede in 1960 and 1966 in the old Chowchilla arena, which was 234 feet wide by 660 feet long – basically a wide open pasture and a tough arena to win in. She has competed in the Chowchilla arena almost every year since 1958.

Jespersen and her mother could always be counted on to participate in the cattle drive. They were the beautiful cowgirls dressed to the hilt leading the pack down Robertson Boulevard. Jespersen said they looked forward to the cattle drive and Stampede every year.

“It was a big deal and you never wanted to miss it,” Jespersen said.

Jespersen is a gold card member of the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, and her card number is 31, which is a testimony to her years of membership. She has qualified for the California Circuit Divisional Finals almost every year and been the WPRA California Circuit state champion several times. She was the recipient of the 2013 WPRA Pioneer Cowgirl award and 2016 WPRA True Grit Cowgirl award. In 1967, Jespersen went to the Fort Worth, Texas, rodeo and won Best Dressed Cowgirl.

She has competed in almost every major rodeo around, large and small. Her wins are too numerous to list. But one of her most memorable wins was at the Salinas Rodeo, which she says she actually team roped at before the days of barrel racing there. In 1974, she qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City.

Some of her most recent wins include: 2013 Las Vegas Super Show, running the second fastest time of the show with 700 plus contestants from all over the United States. In 2013, she was the West Coast Barrel Races Year End reserve champion with over 750 members. In 2014, she was 19th for the year with 850 members and 13th in 2015 with over 900 members. In 2016 she was 46th with only competing half the year with 1,200 members.

“Charlene’s accomplishments go on and on as she has been a tough competitor for years,” Le Tourneau said. “We look forward to watching Charlene compete this year at our 60th Chowchilla Western Stampede.”

Martin introduced Mandrell as the other grand marshal. “This young lady was chosen for not only her commitment to our community but for her years of commitment and support to the Chowchilla Western Stampede,” Martin said. Mandrell was born in Madera and grew up in Dos Palos. While she was in college her parents retired and bought a ranch in Chowchilla. Mandrell grew up around cattle and horses and appreciated country life.

Mandrell is managing editor of the Chowchilla News and has worked for the paper for about 26 years.

In her early years at the paper, Mandrell was invited to a Stampede Committee meeting to help the members promote the event.

Mandrell has early memories of the Stampede: Her father, Bill Walker, worked cattle with Dan Branco and Jim Looney, who were charter members of the Stampede. They also had ties to the Turk family. Branco, Looney and Tom Turk were on the committee at that time, so Mandrell said she felt right at home.

That opened the door for great coverage by the newspaper. Each year the coverage grew and eventually became an annual special section in the paper. Martin said Mandrell took volumes of photos, especially in the old arena, and could always be counted on to photograph the cattle drive each year.

“In fact, Patty took the iconic photo of Undersheriff Tom Turk leading the cattle drive down Robertson Boulevard, which now is prominently displayed representing Madera County in our state Capitol in Sacramento,” Martin said.

Mandrell is active in the community. She served as president of the Chowchilla District Chamber of Commerce and was recognized by Assemblyman Dave Cogdill and Sen. Chuck Poochigian for her work at the chamber in the form of a declaration from the California Legislature. She was recognized as the Citizen of the Year by the Chamber. She also was recognized by the Chowchilla Elementary School District as a two-time winner of the prestigious Golden Apple award for her work to promote youths and education.

“Patty believes strongly in the Stampede and its core values of preserving our Western heritage and the promotion of ag-based education,” Martin said. “She said it is vital for our young people to learn what our heritage is and embrace it. It is the foundation our community is based on.”

Mandrell has always enjoyed working with the Stampede committee. “The members are men that exhibit strong family values, solid core values and they embrace hard work and independence,” Mandrell said.

“She feels a strong connection to the Stampede committee and we to her,” Martin said.

Mandrell married Lyndon Mandrell in 1958. They have two daughters, Tricia, a Chowchilla schoolteacher, and Stacy, a sergeant at the Chowchilla Police Department. Adding to her family are her sons-in-law David and Keith and grandson Jake.

Each of the grand marshals was presented with a Stampede trophy belt buckle.

The 60th Chowchilla Western Stampede will be held in March. The royalty crowning will take place March 9 at the Little Theater at the Chowchilla Fairgrounds. The historic cattle drive down Robertson Boulevard will be March 10. Roping events will begin March 10 and run through March 12. A free gymkhana will be held March 12. The Stampede Barrel Racing competition will take place on March 18.