Madera County supervisors sworn in Jan. 3

Madera County Supervisors Robert Poythress and Max Rodriguez took the oath of office on Jan. 3.

Poythress was sworn in as supervisor of District 3. He replaces Rick Farinelli, who lost his bid for re-election last November. Poythress is no stranger to local government. Before being elected as a supervisor he served three four-year terms on the Madera City Council and served as mayor in 2006 and 2011.

Paythress said he knows what is involved in the job as an elected official: “I plan to work just as hard, if not harder, at the county level,” he said. He has served on various boards and commissions in the area, giving him a solid background to not only address the needs of the county but also help build to the future with a positive vision.

Poythress served as a board member for Sherman Thomas Charter School, Madera County Economic Development Commission, West African Vocational School and the Fresno-Madera CASA. He currently serves as a member of the Madera Community Hospital Board and San Joaquin Valley Regional Policy Council.

Poythress is a native of Madera. He graduated from Madera High School in 1974. After high school he attended Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and in 1979 graduated with a bachelor of science degree in agriculture business management. In 1998, he earned his graduate degree from Pacific Coast Banking School, University of Washington.

Poythress has been in the banking business since 1979. He is vice president and manager of Citizens Business Bank in Madera. He is also a partner in Teco Hardware and Poythress Farms.

Poythress said his No. 1 priority is water, which he knows is the lifeblood of the county. He also hopes to bring city and county governments together to work closely to benefit the entire area. Poythress said he is committed to do all he can to protect the community and economy.

“I like to be the kind of policymaker that makes decisions because it is the right thing to do, even if it is not the popular one,” he said.

Poythress was sworn in by his wife, Carol Poythress.

Madera County Clerk Rebecca Martinez administered the oath of office to Rodriguez of District 4. He was first elected to serve District 4 in 2004, and was re-elected in 2008, 2012 and 2016. He has served as board chairman in 2009, 2014 and was re-elected to serve as the 2017 chairman.

Rodriguez was born and raised in Madera. He is a lifelong resident of District 4. He graduated from Madera High School in 1958. He attended Fresno City College, but like many in his era, he suspended his studies to work in the fields picking tomatoes and grapes. After a few years, he left to work for American Forest Products from 1959 to 1985.

Rodriguez was the financial secretary and president for the Lumber and Sawmill Workers Union. When the sawmill closed in 1985, he became a Farmers Insurance agent, where he worked until 2008.

Rodriguez was appointed to the Madera District Fair board by Gov. Jerry Brown. He served in the Madera County Mosquito & Vector Control District from 1984-1992 and served a brief period on the Madera County planning commission. Currently Rodriguez serves on various commissions and boards representing Madera County.

District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler was selected to serve as chairman pro tem. Wheeler was first elected in 2006. He served as chairman in 2010 and 2014. Wheeler is a lifelong resident of North Fork.

“I have worked directly with Supervisor Rodriguez for over a decade and consider it an honor to serve as his pro tem,” Wheeler said. “I am very proud of the difficult decisions the board has made to date and know that the new board will continue to make Madera the biggest little county in California.”

Rounding out the board are Brett Frazier in District 1, Madera Ranchos, and David Rogers in District 2, Chowchilla.