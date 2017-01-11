Former Chowchilla mayor Glen Igo dies

Glen Igo, a former Chowchilla city councilman and mayor, died Jan. 2 in Madera. Igo was a soft-spoken man, determined to make a difference and was committed to the Chowchilla community.

He was first elected to the council in November 1998. He served a four-year term and was re-elected to another four-term. In 2002, Igo served the city as mayor. Before being elected to the City Council he was a member Chowchilla Airport advisory committee.

Igo resigned from the City Council in January 2005 due to health and personal matters. He also said that his years as a city councilman and mayor had been the most enjoyable and fulfilling periods of his life. One of Igo’s focal points at that time was water and development. Igo said he was a conservative who believed in value received for every dollar spent. He was involved in numerous city events and served on a variety of ad hoc committees during his tenure.

Igo was always prepared as a council member. He studied the issues, made decision based on facts and what was best for the overall community. He firmly believed in working with other agencies and organizations.

Igo was born in Hennessey, Okla., on Dec. 24, 1938. He married Carol Bryant Feb. 14, 1959, in Chowchilla. Igo served in the U.S. Navy, where attained the rank of chief petty officer before retiring in 1981. He was employed by Dynalectron Corp. from 1981 to 1984 and with Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corp. from 1984 to 1994. Igo and his wife returned to Chowchilla after his retirement.

Igo had a passion for classic cars, taking great pride in restoring vehicles for which he won numerous awards at car shows. He enjoyed motorcycles and traveling. Igo and his wife were strong supporters of the chamber of commerce, especially the car show. They also supported the Chowchilla Police Department K-9 program.

Igo believed in Chowchilla and took the time to make a difference, his family said.