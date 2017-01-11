Allure of television tests work ethic

In the summer of 1954, Dad had a severe back problem. He was laid up for several weeks, so Uncle Edward did a lot of the milking for him.

Uncle Edward never woke my brother and me up to help in the mornings. He seemed to be faster than Dad, telling us: “This is a one-man job; you guys come out later to feed the calves and wash up.”

It seems that this was the summer that we got our first TV. Before we got our TV, we would walk across the field to our Aunt Herrlyn’s house. They had a TV long before we got one. We would get there early, sit down and watch the test pattern, waiting for the first flicker of that bee.

It was the Fresno Bee. He buzzed around the screen, lighting up the letters of KMJ FRESNO Channel 24. Then we settled in to watch the Western matinee.

We were introduced to many Western heroes: Stoney Burke, Roy Rogers, Gene Autry, “Sugarfoot” – they were all there, and the cowboys never lost a battle.

It was during those first days of television that I learned a bad habit that took time to correct. I would quietly and quickly sneak away from the barn. I could not miss Annie Oakley. I absolutely had to be there when she pointed that rifle at the screen and fired.

Mom would get a little upset when I dragged a kitchen chair into the family room, laid it on its side and used it as cover to fend off that bullet from Annie’s gun.

Nowadays kids can’t be introduced to Western heroes because of the violence. What a joke it is when an old Western movie comes on TV and it is introduced with the “R” rating because of the violence, while the explosions and shooting lasers from transformers and other monsters of the so-called cartoons are considered normal programming.

Dad returned to the barn in September. Uncle Edward had to get back to his bus when school started. My habit of sneaking off to the house had to be corrected. We were given a break, however. My brother and I worked out a compromise with Dad. As long as one of us was in the barn helping, the other could leave for a while.

Larry got time to work on his music and practice, while I invested my time in Annie Oakley and “Rusty’s Rangers.” I probably reverted back to sneaking off, because I can remember many times that my brother came to the house to dislodge me from the TV by telling me, “It’s your turn in the barn.”

I still needed some work on that work ethic thing. It did not bother me to duck out.

Ronnie Ray is a third-generation dairyman and has lived in the Dairyland area for more than 60 years.