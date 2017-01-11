Our New Year’s shepherd

“The LORD is my Shepherd. He is always restoring my soul, and always leading me in paths of righteous, for his name sake.” (Psalm 23:1-3)

That shines a beautiful sheen on 2017. All is well. We can enjoy are being shepherded along, if we only claim our sheep-hood.

But that’s the problem, isn’t it? We are often too proud and anxious to be sheep Jesus’ way. Instead, “like sheep going astray, we turn after our own way.”

But even our penchant for straying makes the Shepherd’s promise of restoration and leading even sweeter. Shepherds, shepherd! It’s what they do. Shepherd Jesus goes after the lost sheep. Jesus tirelessly comes and finds us, rescuing us, restoring us and leading us.

The Lord is our shepherd, and we rest in his shepherding. We become calmer, less anxious and less compelled to stray and play God trying to solve all our own or others’ problems.

Trusting “Jesus-leadership emphasizes humility that does not parade our achievements, claim authoritative judgment on every issue, or indulge in arrogant control freakery. Such humility … calls us to remember that, like the Roman centurion, we serve as “people under authority” and this authority is God’s alone” (from “Getting Stuck In Anabaptist Involvement” by Judith A. Gardiner).

The centurion knew Jesus was, in so many words, the shepherd. He believed Jesus had authority and could “shepherd” the situation with his dying servant. Here’s the account:

“When Jesus had entered Capernaum, a centurion came forward to him, appealing to him, ‘Lord, my servant is lying paralyzed at home, suffering terribly.’

“And he said to him, ‘I will come and heal him.’

“But the centurion replied, ‘Lord, I am not worthy to have you come under my roof, but only say the word, and my servant will be healed. For I too am a man under authority, with soldiers under me. And I say to one, ‘Go,’ and he goes, and to another, ‘Come,’ and he comes, and to my servant, ‘Do this,’ and he does it.’

“When Jesus heard this, he marveled and said to those who followed him, ‘Truly, I tell you, with no one in Israel have I found such faith …’ And to the centurion Jesus said, ‘Go; let it be done for you as you have believed.” And the servant was healed at that very moment.” (Matthew 8:5-13, ESV)

As Jesus’ sheep, we recognize in ourselves the old hymn’s confession: “Prone to wander, Lord, I feel it. Prone to leave the God I love.” As sheep we begin to trust that our good shepherd is taking care of us and others.

Now we’ll even cry out: “Hook us, Good Shepherd, with you loving shepherd’s crook! Pen us in! Save us from straying! Make us centurion-style sheep saying with him, ‘Only say the word …’ Be God! We will be your obedient, trusting sheep.”

And the Shepherd responds: “Dear sheep of my pasture, my everlasting arms hold you firmly with my hugs. My hands will never let you be snatched away! I AM restoring your soul. I AM leading you in paths of righteousness. Believe in Me! I AM your Shepherd!”

Thank you, Lord, for your sovereign sheen on 2017.

