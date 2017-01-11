Water has been released from Friant Dam due to the heavy rain from recent storms, and some of that water has made its way into Ash Slough. Rain is forecast in the region through Thursday. Chowchilla received 1.58 inches of rain in December. Rainfall from last Friday-Sunday measured 1.41 inches. Chowchilla experienced some flooded streets and intersections, but no major problems were reported. The city said it was prepared for the storm and had crews on standby.
Chowchilla welcomes the rain
pmandrell@modbee.comJanuary 11, 2017
