County reports successful property tax season

Over $90 million in property tax payments were collected from the Dec. 10 property tax deadline, reported Tracy Kennedy, Madera County treasurer-tax collector.

The payments were posted by Dec. 16. “That’s amazing given that we had an extra day for taxpayers to make their payments on Dec. 12; all posted and all balanced by Dec. 16 is great. I’m so proud of them for handling both the heavy volume and the new processes,” Kennedy said.

“For the last month, we have had heavy walk-in traffic and the telephones ring constantly; and we answer our own phones. To answer that volume of phone calls and wait on literally hundreds of taxpayers day after day and never skip a beat: now that’s customer service at its best. I’m really humbled at how well they all worked together,” said Kennedy.

Most of the payments, about 75 percent or over 35,000 parcels, are made by mail, Kennedy said; another 23 percent are paid through their mortgage company; and the remaining are paid online or at an in-office counter transaction.

This was the first year the office accepted e-checks free of charge to the taxpayer; over 1,000 taxpayers used this new service, Kennedy said.

The next tax deadline is April 10. All payments must be postmarked by April 10 to avoid penalties. “We will be sending out reminder notices soon to those taxpayers that may have overlooked their tax payments,” Kennedy said.

Taxpayers can verify that their payments were posted to their account on the treasurer’s website at www.madera-county.com/treasurer. Follow the link and prompts at “View My Property Taxes,” where you can view your tax bill and account payment information.