Two officers promoted to sergeant

Two Chowchilla police officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant and were sworn in at a City Council meeting in December. Chowchilla police Chief Dave Riviere introduced Officers David Burnett and Daniel Denny.

Burnett has been with the department since 2007. He was born in Merced and graduated from Merced High School in 1995. After high school he worked at various jobs. Later he enrolled in the Merced Police Academy, where he received his reserve officer POST certificate.

He was a reserve officer for the Merced Sheriff’s Department for two years. Serving as a reserve officer made Burnett realize that police work was a good fit for him, so he took the next step and enrolled in the Monterey Peninsula Police Academy. In 2006 he graduated with his POST certification. During that time he was general manager for Evans Private Security.

In 2007, Burnett was sworn in as a reserve officer with the Chowchilla Police Department and in 2008, he was hired as a full-time officer. Besides his duties as patrol officer, Burnett is a field training officer and a K-9 officer.

His desire to become a police officer came after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. “I was so impressed with what police officers and firefighters did during the aftermath of the terrorists’ attacks,” Burnett said. “I decided then that I wanted to make a difference and help others.”

Burnett says one of the first things that impressed him about the Chowchilla community is the way they support one another. “Not everyone is going to like police officers, but the general public supports and appreciates the efforts of the Police Department,” Burnett said.

Another factor that keeps Burnett in Chowchilla is the family atmosphere within the Police Department. He noted that although money is definitely important, you have to take into consideration the whole picture, and the family-oriented atmosphere was a plus.

Burnett says drugs are the root of a multitude of Chowchilla’s problems leading to thefts and burglaries. He also feels the lack of supervision and strong role models leads to problems with today’s youths.

Burnett’s top three goals as a sergeant are:

• Become a positive leader in the department.

• Continue to bring the community and the police together to form a strong working relationship.

• Strive to make Chowchilla one of the best trained departments in the state.

Burnett is excited about his new role in the department. He commends the positive attitude of the leadership within the Chowchilla Police Department, setting goals for training and development.

“Chowchilla feels like home,” Burnett said. “My plans are to one day retire from this department.”

Denny was born in Merced and raised in Chowchilla. He attended local schools and graduated from Chowchilla Union High School in 2002. After high school he enlisted in the Marine Corps, where he served for 41/2 years. He was based out of Camp Pendleton and served two tours in Iraq.

After Denny was discharged, he entered the Fresno City College Police Academy. When he graduated he went back to school at Merced College and coached youth and high school football in Chowchilla. In 2013, Denny was hired to fill a full-time police officer position in Chowchilla. Besides being a patrol officer, he was assigned to the Madera County SWAT team and served on the Madera Police Department Special Investigations Unit.

When asked about the biggest change in the local Police Department in the last three years, Denny said officer turnover. “Sometimes it seems like we are a training ground and then they move on,” he said, but one of his goals as a sergeant is to help change that.

“Being a lifelong member of Chowchilla helps me have a close connection to the community,” Denny said. “I live here; this is my home.”

Denny says he feels fortunate to work in a community that supports law enforcement. He too is excited about his new role within the department.

“I think the department is going in a great direction,” he said. “The city is on stable ground financially, opening the door to hire more officers,” which will lift morale, and putting more officers on the street will help lower the crime rate.

Denny said one of the biggest problems in the city is thefts in relation to narcotics.

Denny says one of the best parts of being a police officer is the opportunity to make positive changes in people’s lives.

What is ahead for Denny? “I am planning on staying in Chowchilla for the rest of my law enforcement career and hopefully moving up the ladder,” he said.