Chowchilla begins new year with a new mayor

Mary “Trinket” Gaumnitz was elected by fellow council members to serve as mayor for 2017. Gaumnitz, who was elected in 2014, just completed her second year on the council. She served as mayor pro tem in 2016.

Gaumnitz is a special education teacher in the Weaver School District in Merced. She began her career in education as an instructional aide in 1986. Working as an aide cemented her desire to become a teacher, so she decided to go back to school, where she earned her teaching credential. She has been teaching special education since 1999.

Chowchilla has always been home to Gaumnitz. She is committed to the community and its residents. She said her decision to run for City Council came from a seed planted by a Madera County supervisor while she was in high school. Supervisor Al Ginsburg was a guest speaker in her history class. His presentation made a lasting impression on her.

“He inspired me to do what I could to make a difference in my community,” Gaumnitz said.

Gaumnitz says one of the biggest lessons she has learned over the last two years is even though as a council they are responsible for the well being of the residents of the community, their responsibility expands far beyond the city limits. “For instance, high-speed rail,” she said. “It is an issue that has brought such division and will have a direct effect on all of us. No matter what route they decide on, somebody gets hurt.”

Gaumnitz say she feels one of the most positive changes is that the council and staff are putting practices and policies in place that will continue to make a difference long after the current council is gone.

Public safety is a top priority for Gaumnitz, she said. She strongly supports the city’s police and fire departments.

As mayor, she said her goals are to: “Stay the course and continue growing the city, responsible growth, and maintaining transparency in city government.”

She emphasized the importance of bringing in new industry. “We have to grow in order to bring in more tax revenue, which will allow us to hire more (police) officers,” she said. She noted the city is forming new partnerships with the school districts and organizations.

Gaumnitz is proud of the place she calls home. “It is the people who make Chowchilla special,” she said. The city’s heritage and traditions are important to her. She realizes it was the foundation on which the city was established.

“Responsible, planned growth will not take away from our values and heritage,” she said. One of her favorite quotes is from former President Jimmy Carter: “We must adjust to changing times and still hold to our principles.”

Councilman Dennis Haworth will serve as mayor pro tem. He was elected to the council in 2008 and is beginning his third term in office. He served as mayor in 2013.