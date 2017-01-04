Police Department issues scam alert

The Chowchilla Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam related to Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

Police said a victim reported receiving a telephone call from a person identifying themselves as “technician 105” from PG&E. They told the victim they were two months behind on their PG&E bill and needed to pay immediately to avoid their power being shut off within 48 hours.

Police Chief Dave Riviere said the victim did not provide information to the caller, which was the right thing to do, and instead told the caller they would contact PG&E to verify the information.

“Please be aware of these types of scams,” Riviere said. “Do not give out personal information. If you owe money for a bill, you should know that. If you’re not sure, call the company and verify the amount you owe to them.”

PG&E said it is aware of the scam and is working with law enforcement to track down the source.

PG&E is joining utilities throughout North America to make customers aware of telephone, mail, email and door to door/in-person scams that involve criminals posing as utility company representatives and demanding immediate payment or personal information.

“The safety and security of our customers is the foundation of how we operate, so it’s heartbreaking when you hear about people being affected by these types of scams,” said Deb Affonsa, vice president of PG&E Customer Care. “Awareness is a key part of stopping this type of crime, and we are working hard to continue getting the word out to our customers.”

PG&E said it received more than 2,400 scam reports in 2016. Scammers continue to employ increasingly more sophisticated tactics to exploit customers.

PG&E offers the following tips about how to protect yourself from scams:

• PG&E never requires a customer to purchase a prepaid debit card to avoid disconnection. Customers behind on their bill receive multiple advance disconnection notifications, never a single notification one hour before disconnection. Customers may make payments online, by phone, automatic bank draft, mail or in person.

• Hang up on suspicious calls. Contact local police on their non-emergency number and then call PG&E.

• Never call phone numbers scammers provide or assume caller ID is accurate. Scammers use sophisticated systems where they can mimic caller ID that appears to be PG&E’s number.

• If someone is at your door claiming to represent PG&E and is unwilling to show their ID or is otherwise making you uncomfortable, don’t let them inside your home. Call local law enforcement immediately. PG&E employees carry identification and are always willing to show it to you.

• Expect to receive an automated call from PG&E before a scheduled visit. You may also receive a personal call from a PG&E gas service representative before a scheduled visit. You can always call PG&E to verify an appointment.

• Beware of emails requesting your personal information. Never click on suspicious links or open attachments that demand immediate payment or for your personal financial information.

Customers who suspect or experience fraud should contact the Chowchilla Police Department at 559-665-8600; residents living in the county should call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770. Then call PG&E at 800-743-5000.