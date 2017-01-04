Chowchilla Elementary School District and VFW receive Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi grants

Chowchilla Elementary School District was among 33 recipients of community grants totaling $1.4 million given by the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians.

“In our small communities these funds are critical to these programs that make a difference to the men, women and children in our county,” said Claudia Gonzales, tribal chairwoman, at a Madera Board of Supervisors meeting.

The successful grant applicants were selected from 65 requests submitted for 2014, requests that were delayed due to internal tribal conflicts and the closing of Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino on Oct. 10, 2014. The casino reopened on Dec. 31, 2015.

The announcement came after Gonzales and other tribal leaders met Madera County board Chairman Rick Farinelli and Vice Chairman Max Rodriguez to narrow down the grant applications.

The last grants, announced in 2013, went to 31 county recipients. This year 18 grants went to Oakhurst; Madera received five grants; Coarsegold received three; Chowchilla received two; and Fairmead received one.

Of Chowchilla’s grants, $25,000 will go to the CESD music program, and $25,000 to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9896.

The Fairmead Community and Friends Center Building also received $25,000 through the Community Action Partnership of Madera County.