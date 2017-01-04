Memories of early mornings, good work

Milking time was early in the 1950s, usually about 4 a.m. My father had a goal to instill in us an appreciation of the work ethic. He got us up early. I am sure he wanted some company in the barn, and I am also sure that he needed a little help to save some steps. He praised us for being early risers and made us feel like we were contributors to the family.

As a youngster, I remember trying to wake up and get to the barn early, of being proud of the fact that I could get up and get to work before daylight. Dad would comment that we got up before the chickens. On the farm, you knew that the rooster was the first to acknowledge a new day with a crow as the eastern sky showed its first sign of light. It seemed that the rooster’s job was to wake up the rest of the chickens and they would begin to emerge from the henhouse in the half-light of dawn.

There were a lot of small jobs that could be handled easily by youngsters. My dad was a master job creator. When I was 9 or 10, my job was “grain feeder.” See, I already had a title. My job description was: Feed each cow two scoops of grain when she entered the barn and was locked up. Occasionally there was a sneaky cow that would not let you lock her up until her grain was in place, so the grain feeder had to be ready. Each full scoop was about 2 pounds.

Dad knew his cows by name and production. He would often reward his best producers by telling me: “Give ol’ Goldie a little extra grain cause she’s fillin’ up the bucket.” To do my job, I was supposed to stay in front of the cows and always have a sack of grain open and available. Before starting the shift, Dad would line up several full and unopened sacks against a post in front of the cows. There was usually a stack of full sacks nearby to sit on. When one sack was nearly empty, the next sack had to be opened.

The burlap sacks were sewed shut. If you carefully unraveled a stitch and pulled the string, the stitching would unravel in one pull. If you pulled too hard when the string was not in the proper position, it would knot up and create a lot of trouble. It was kinda like pulling your shoestrings into a hard knot: Never think that you could solve the problem by pulling harder.

This was probably one of my first lessons in patience. A knotted sack string could get you behind and slow down the whole milking procedure. A quick cut with a pocket knife would sometimes solve the problem, but the knife was off-limits. A misstep with the knife could damage the burlap sack, making the sack unreturnable. The bags had a return, reuse value of 10 cents, and a damaged bag had no value. Comparing value, 10 cents would buy a Pepsi in 1955, so at today’s Pepsi price, that sack would be worth about a dollar.

Needless to say, some mornings when the morning sun began to warm the air, the job could get quite boring. That stack of grain sacks could become irresistible, so I sat down for a minute. More than once Dad woke me up when the milking was completed. “Are you going to sleep in the barn all day or come into the house for breakfast?”

Ronnie Ray is a third-generation dairyman and has lived in the Dairyland area for more than 60 years.