Fuller second-graders strive to be better readers

The Sight Word Club encourages students at Fuller School to increase their reading skills, building a firm foundation in their educational journey.

On Dec. 9, 18 second-graders were recognized for their efforts at the December powwow assembly. The students memorized 300 sight words to become members of the Sight Word Club and were presented with a certificate and a sight word T-shirt. Sight Word Club members and their teachers wear their sight word shirts every Monday.

The sight word program begins at Stephens School where kindergarteners learn 30 sight words. First-graders at Fuller School have a 100-word sight word list, and second-graders have 300 words.

Second graders receiving word shirts Dec. 9 included:

Room 34: Layla Farmer, Rosa Sambrano, and Valeria Vazquez Hernandez

Room 35: Alexa Gutierrez

Room 2: Michael Luna

Room 5: Emmie Penamante, Jaylen Danieli, Brianna Dennison, Angel Ariaza Caballero , and Jose Rodriguez

Room 6: Zachary Tucker

Room 8: Caiden Zimmer

Room 11: Aiden Torres, Giselle Andrade, Eduardo Martinez Flores, Preston Veteto, Madelyn Luis, Orestes Montero IV

Room 12: Juan Cortes