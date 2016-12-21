Fuller second-graders strive to be better readers

Staff ReportsDecember 21, 2016 

Second-graders at Fuller School memorized the 300 words on the sight word list and were honored at a powwow assembly held Dec. 9.

SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Sight Word Club encourages students at Fuller School to increase their reading skills, building a firm foundation in their educational journey.

On Dec. 9, 18 second-graders were recognized for their efforts at the December powwow assembly. The students memorized 300 sight words to become members of the Sight Word Club and were presented with a certificate and a sight word T-shirt. Sight Word Club members and their teachers wear their sight word shirts every Monday.

The sight word program begins at Stephens School where kindergarteners learn 30 sight words. First-graders at Fuller School have a 100-word sight word list, and second-graders have 300 words.

Second graders receiving word shirts Dec. 9 included:

Room 34: Layla Farmer, Rosa Sambrano, and Valeria Vazquez Hernandez

Room 35: Alexa Gutierrez

Room 2: Michael Luna

Room 5: Emmie Penamante, Jaylen Danieli, Brianna Dennison, Angel Ariaza Caballero , and Jose Rodriguez

Room 6: Zachary Tucker

Room 8: Caiden Zimmer

Room 11: Aiden Torres, Giselle Andrade, Eduardo Martinez Flores, Preston Veteto, Madelyn Luis, Orestes Montero IV

Room 12: Juan Cortes

Join The Conversation

The Chowchilla News is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service