Achieving success through Sight Word Club

Eleven kindergarteners at Stephens School became members of the Sight Word Club. They earned their 30-word shirts and were honored at a recent assembly. Memorizing sight words helps the students become better readers. Pictured are, top row, from left: Juliet Ortega, Addison Hinesley, Haliey Irwin, Nicole Zavala, Jacob Perales and Clara Tharp; bottom row, from left: Jovanna Ortiz, Ashlee Allen, Julissa Pena, Sofia Becerra and Justin Bermudez.
