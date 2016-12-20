Visit Yosemite Madera County launches new winter tourism video and campaign

Visit Yosemite Madera County has launched its latest winter campaign, which is focused on highlighting the region during winter, in a bid to lure more visitors in California and internationally to the South Gate entrance of Yosemite National Park, Bass Lake and Madera County.

Therese Williams, Visit Yosemite Madera County public relations director, said the new campaign would focus upon one of Madera County’s key competitive advantages.

“We have thousands of visitors that come through our destination from all over the world that enjoy our outdoor and historic destination; therefore, this campaign we know will resonate with our audience.

“While visitors tend to visit during the spring and summer, our winter story is an important part of our destination which we want to tell, and we gave it a local feel,” she said.

The campaign will complement existing Visit Yosemite Madera County marketing activities, including its current promotion of food and wine for Visit California Restaurant Week on Jan. 9-15.

The Southern Yosemite Visitors Bureau was formed in 1985. It was established by a group from the Eastern Madera County Chamber of Commerce with a vision of the growing potential for drawing the millions of visitors to Yosemite National Park to the many businesses and attractions in Madera County. Recently the visitor’s bureau changed its name to Visit Yosemite Madera County to more accurately reflect its mission to promote all there is to see and do in Yosemite and Madera County.