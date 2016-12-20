December students of the month named at Seventh-day Adventist School

The Chowchilla Seventh-day Adventist School recognized Nicholas Messing and Ruth Rawlings as the December students of the month.

Messing is the lower-grades student of the month. He is in the second grade and is a fun student to have in class. He is very helpful and is always looking out for other students. In his free time he enjoys playing with his family and singing.

Rawlings is the upper-grades student of the month. Ruth is in the sixth grade. Her grades have been consistently improving and she shows her best work across all subject levels. Not only is she strong academically, but she is a sweet soul who cares for the lower-graders when they need a hand.