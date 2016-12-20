Chris Vitelli selected as new Merced College superintendent/president

The Merced Community College District board of trustees announced the selection of Chris Vitelli as the college’s seventh superintendent/president by unanimous vote during its meeting on Dec. 13.

Vitelli, currently vice president of Student Services at Merced College, has more than 12 years’ experience in management and administration, including senior administration-level experience serving in various capacities, including chief student services officer, chief instructional officer and accreditation liaison officer.

Vitelli has also served as dean of instruction and interim vice president of Student Services at Columbia College in Sonora. Other professional experience includes director of Student Services for the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at the University of Florida and director of Business, Industry and Community Services at Merced College.

“I am honored and humbled to serve as the next superintendent/president of Merced College,” Vitelli said. “I want to thank the board of trustees for their faith and confidence in me to lead this district.

“I look forward to hitting the ground running and getting to the business of what we do best – serving students,” he added.

Vitelli has a demonstrated history of collaborative leadership required to implement educational and instructional programs, special projects and budget management. These experiences have shaped Vitelli’s career trajectory as a “can do” innovative leader with strong vision, and have prepared him to lead the college by providing a deep knowledge base and familiarity with all aspects of a community college organization.

“I believe in the values and fabric of what makes Merced College the pillar of our community and one of the best places to live and work in the Central Valley,” he said.

Vitelli’s value of education is derived from a broad perspective of its benefits, as well as from personal experience. As a first-generation college graduate, he earned a bachelor of science in agricultural education and communication at the University of Florida, and a master’s of education in administration, planning and social policy from Harvard University. He is working toward a doctorate degree at Arizona State University.

Vitelli has led efforts to make students first while at Merced College. Since his arrival as vice president of Student Services, the college has expanded outreach efforts in the community and strengthened relationships with high school partners and four-year institutions, increased student equity and success initiatives, supported efforts to grow special services and programs such as veterans’ resources and foster youths, and enhanced student support services through technology and data.

“As a member of this community, I am uniquely mindful of the value and importance of Merced College to the community,” Vitelli said. “I look forward to working with our Merced College ‘family’ to build on the traditions and successes of this district.”