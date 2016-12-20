Fuller second-grader named acting administrative assistant to the principal for a day

Elisha Williams was acting administrative assistant to the principal at Fuller School for the day on Dec. 12 because he had achieved 131 Accelerated Reader points. Elisha was responsible for various duties during his day, including making announcements, passing out stickers and assisting the principal with her duties.

Elisha is a second-grader in Room 35. He is involved with the local 4-H Club and is raising a rabbit to show at the fair. He likes to go to Disneyland, read, participate in karate and spend time with this family, especially his little cousins. He is the son of Jonathan and Shelly Williams.

Second-graders at Fuller School who earn 125 Accelerated Reader points are eligible to be administrative assistant for the day.

The Accelerated Reader program at Fuller School is used by first- and second-graders to encourage them to read daily. Most students take a book home each day to read at home without help.

The AR program checks the students’ reading comprehension by testing them on the material they read. Each test has three to 10 questions, determined by both the length of the book and the point value attributed to the book. Students complete the tests on a computer at school without help. This encourages students to pay close attention when they read.

Students earn points based on the score they receive on the test. AR books are worth 0.5 to 10 points. Students must answer at least 60 percent of the questions correctly to receive points for the book.

Students are given small rewards as they reach five incremental levels of points earned, which helps keep them interested in the program and encourages them to read daily. Students are also recognized at the monthly powwow for earning AR points.