For 20-plus years, Monte Pistoresi of Pistoresi Ambulance has donated Christmas trees to Central California Women’s Facility and Valley State Prison in an effort to bring a little Christmas cheer to inmates. Each year the trees are purchased locally from Save Mart. This year 36 trees were bought for the two prisons. Pistoresi is also a 20-plus year member of the CCWF and VSP Citizens Advisory Committee. Pictured are, from left: Ted Pistoresi, VSP Community Resource Manager Carmen Maroney, VSP Warden Ray Fisher, Monte Pistoresi, CCWF Warden Derral Adams and Save Mart Store Manger Roy Torres.
Making Christmas a little brighter
pmandrell@modbee.comDecember 20, 2016
