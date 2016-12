The community is invited to have a doughnut with a Madera County sheriff’s deputy 7:30 to 9 a.m. next Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Save Mart, 1225 E. Robertson Blvd. in Chowchilla.

Buy a cup of coffee, enjoy a doughnut and get to know your deputies. It will be an opportunity to ask questions, share concerns and encourage the local men and women in law enforcement.