Police reports, Nov. 20-26, 2016

From Nov. 20-26, the Chowchilla Police Department responded to a total of 631 calls. There were 492 calls for service and 139 self-initiated calls made during the seven-day period. Forty-seven reports were taken. Six misdemeanor arrests and one felony arrest was made during the week. Following is a sample of the calls made for the week ending Nov. 26.

SUNDAY

• A general incident report was taken in the 100 block of Trinity Avenue.

• A traffic collision was reported in the 600 block of South 15th Street.

• A subject was arrested in the 300 block of Myer Drive for domestic violence. The subject was booked into Madera County Jail.

• A subject reported a domestic violence in the 100 block of Trinity Avenue.

• A subject in the 1200 block of Palisades Place was transported to Madera Community Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

• A subject was arrested, cited and released at Cypress Lane and Gill Way for being an unlicensed driver.

• A subject was arrested in the 1400 block of Trinity Avenue for a misdemeanor warrant out of Madera County. The subject was booked into Madera County Jail.

MONDAY

• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 300 block of Prosperity.

• A burglary was reported in the 100 block of Riverside Avenue. Entry was gained through a broken window and multiple items were taken.

• An animal control report was taken in the Police Department lobby. One dog was taken to the animal shelter.

• An assault report was taken in the 10 block of West Robertson Boulevard. The suspect left the scene prior to arrival of the officers.

• A general incident report was taken in the 500 block of Peach Drive.

• A vehicle was towed in the 600 block of Orange Avenue for having expired registration over six months.

TUESDAY

• A traffic accident was reported in the 1100 block of East Robertson Boulevard.

• A burglary was reported in the 24000 block of Road 16.

• A missing juvenile report was taken in the 29000 block of Road 191/2. The juvenile was located later that evening.

• A subject was arrested in the 200 block of Washington Road and turned over to Madera County Probation.

• A found property report was taken at the Police Department.

• Vandalism was reported in the 800 block of South Third Street.

• A juvenile was turned over to Pistoresi Ambulance for a 72-hour mental health evaluation.

• A traffic collision was reported in the 1100 block of Ventura Avenue.

• A subject reported an assault with a firearm in the 800 block of Orange Avenue.

• A subject reported the discharge of a firearm into a dwelling in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue.

WEDNESDAY

• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Trinity Avenue. The vehicle was later recovered in Chowchilla.

• A violation of a court order report was taken in the 100 block of Trinity Avenue.

• An incident report was taken in the 1000 block of Ventura Avenue.

• An assault with a deadly weapon report was taken in the 300 block of Riverside Avenue.

• A forgery report was taken in the 100 block of Riverside Avenue.

• A male subject was arrested and transported to Madera County Jail for a felony warrant out of Madera. He was also cited for misdemeanor warrant out of Merced.

THURSDAY

• A traffic collision was reported in the area of Seventh Street and Riverside Avenue.

• A female subject was arrested, cited and released for misdemeanor warrants out of Madera County.

• A burglary was reported in the 300 block of Wilson Way.

• A burglary was reported in the 400 block of Jefferson Street.

FRIDAY

• A trailer was reported stolen in the 100 block of Autumn Way.

• A male subject was arrested for three misdemeanor warrants out of Madera County. He was transported to Madera County Jail.

• A theft was reported in the 500 block of Adams Drive.

• A forgery report was taken in the 200 block of East Robertson Boulevard.

• An animal control report was taken in the 200 block of Washington Road.

SATURDAY

• A female subject in the 200 block of Prosperity Boulevard was placed on a mental evaluation hold.

• A male subject in the area of Shasta Court was arrested for a violation of domestic violence restraining order. He was transported to Madera County Jail.

• A theft was reported in the 10 block of West Robertson Boulevard.

