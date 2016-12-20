Lions Christmas tree glows again

The city’s Christmas tree in the downtown Veterans Memorial Park once again has lights.

Residents and members of the Lions Club said they were disappointed, angry and frustrated when vandals cut strands of lights and pulled remaining lights off the tree not long after the Lions’ 49th annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 3. Vandals also hit the tree in 2015.

The city stepped in and purchased more lights.

City employees Charles Reale and Matt Myers, along with Chowchilla Water District employees Keith Mitchell and Chris Mayo, put new lights on the tree and repaired the cut wires. The water district also donated the use of one of its trucks to get the job done.

A big round of applause went up around town and on social media thanking the city and all those involved for restoring the lights and fighting to hold on to a Chowchilla tradition.

Next year the Lions Club will celebrate its 50th annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

Marty Piepenbrok, community relations manager for the city, posted: “Christmas wins over the Grinch’s here in Chowchilla.”

Police continue to urge people to call the Police Department at 559-665-8600 to report any information on the vandalism.