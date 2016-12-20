Flag sculpture honors police Thin Blue Line

Members of the Chowchilla Police Department attended the City Council meeting Dec. 13 to celebrate the swearing-in ceremony of two newly promoted sergeants. But a presentation following the oath of office took the officers by surprise. Richy DeSha, a lifelong resident, created a Thin Blue Line metal artwork flag for city police to show his support for their dedication to the community.

The “thin blue line” is a symbol to show support of police and law enforcement. It represents the role that police serve in the community as protectors for the public against criminals and potential victimization. The center blue line on the flag represents the courage of the officer, while the black background serves as a reminder of those who have fallen in the line of duty. The flag represents the service that police and law enforcement provide to protect the public on a daily basis.

DeSha works as an electrician but he is also an artist. He is a custom painter specializing in vehicles, cars, and motorcycles. He owns and operates DeSha’s Pinstriping and Custom Graphics in Chowchilla. He also expresses his creativity on medal artwork projects like his version of the American flag and now the Thin Blue Line police flag.

Members of the Police Department along with police Chief Dave Riviere were called up front to accept the flag during the City Council meeting. Their facial expressions said it all. The flag will be displayed at the Police Department. It will be a constant reminder of the community’s support and appreciation for the job they do.

Riviere said the blue line, the simple-looking emblem, has multiple meanings, all rising from the same concept: Police officers stand as the thin line that protects society and separates good from evil and order from chaos.

“As I look into it, I have found that the blue is derived from the traditional color of police uniforms, as the majority of municipal police still wear blue and blue has long been associated with law enforcement,” Riviere said. “The black background serves as a reminder of losing brothers and sisters way too often and way too soon.”

Riviere said to him the thin blue line represents that all law enforcement stand together as brothers and sisters, knowing a symbol of the line is standing fast and protecting each other from being in harm’s way while standing shoulder to shoulder on that line as they demonstrate their commitment to those whom they protect.

Riviere said he was honored to be chief of police in a community with such caring and supportive people. The flag will be a constant reminder of that support for the whole department.