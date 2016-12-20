Chamber announces Christmas contest winners

For the fourth year in a row, Kevin and Renee Pettitt at 16256 Ave. 24 captured the Best Decorated House category in the Chowchilla District Chamber of Commerce Christmas in Chowchilla Decorating contest.

Chamber Executive Director Stacy Curutchet said the number of nominations tripled from the previous year.

Approximately 50,000 lights were used in Christmas display by the Pettitts to win the competition. The family Christmas decorating project began 10 years ago and has grown each year. The Pettitts said it takes about 10 days for them to set up the display and they begin the day after Thanksgiving. Renee Pettitt says they do it for the kids.

The Best Business Storefront was won by the Chowchilla Memorial Healthcare District at 1104 Ventura Ave. They too are not new to the winner’s circle. This is their fifth year taking first in the business category. The maintenance staff is in charge of the project and even makes some of the decorations. Each year there are some changes, and they said it takes a little over a week to set up the display. The facility is not only decorated on the outside but also has a festive holiday atmosphere on the inside.

The Best Decorated Block was Holiday Way. The judging committee noted there was great participation with lots of lights.

Four homes were named in the Don’t Miss This category: 381 Circle Drive, 1018 Califa Drive, 108 Holiday, and 1022 Danielle. The judges said those houses were amazing.

Curutchet said the chamber was extremely pleased with all of the entries for this year’s decorating contest. “All of you help bring Chowchilla into the Christmas spirit,” she said.