Le Grand Methodist plans Christmas Eve service

The Le Grand Methodist Church will hold a special service of carols and candlelight on Christmas Eve beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. The service will be held in the church sanctuary at 3821 Washington Ave. in Le Grand. Everyone is welcome. On Sunday, there will be a Christmas morning service at the regular time of 9:30 a.m. As is true for all services, everyone is welcome to attend.
