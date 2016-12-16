Vandals steal Christmas spirit

Just as the Grinch tried to steal the spirit of Christmas, vandals have tried to steal the spirit of Christmas in Chowchilla. Vandalism on the city’s Christmas tree will keep it dark through the remainder of the holidays. Last Wednesday night or early Thursday, lights on the city’s Christmas tree at the downtown Veterans Park were either cut or pulled off. Thursday night there was only one strand of lights working.

On Dec, 3, the Chowchilla Lions Club kicked off the holiday season with the 49th annual Christmas Tree Lighting, a cherished tradition in the community.

Throughout the years, there have been challenges surrounding the Christmas tree but the dedication and commitment of the Lions Club remains strong and the tradition continues. Although some vandalism has occurred, most of the problems were weather related. There were years in the beginning when members of the Lions Club traveled to the mountains to cut a tree when snow created problems, but that did not stop them. There were even years when windy weather caused havoc, but the club always found solutions and in the rain, fog, and cold the tradition continued. Even when Caltrans said the city could no longer place the tree in the middle of Robertson Boulevard although disappointed, they moved forward in a new location looking for the right spot for the tree.

Each year, residents have looked forward to the tree lighting where a small community of family, friends and neighbors come together to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season. The Lions Club donates many hours and money to not only the Christmas tree project but supports the community in numerous other avenues. Their efforts are respected and appreciated as they work together with others to make Chowchilla a better place. Their actions change lives.

Last year the tree was also vandalized. The Lions Club went out and purchased more lights to replace the destroyed strings. Vandals hit again. The estimated damage this year is about $400. The ground at the park, due to the recent rains, is too wet to get a truck in. The decision was made to leave the tree dark.

Naturally members of the Lions Club are frustrated. Residents, especially the children, are disappointed. The incident was posted on the Lions Club Facebook page where residents and former residents voiced their thoughts. The page has had 11,235 hits.

“It is a shame that some people have no respect for others and property and purposely take the joy of Christmas away from the community,” Lion Kevin Pettitt said.

“If you have any information regarding this vandalism incident or information on those responsible, you are urged to call the Chowchilla Police Department at 559-665-8600,” Lt. Jeff Palmer said.

Just as the Grinch’s heart grew three sizes that day and he realized “that maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store, perhaps Christmas means just a little bit more,” maybe the city’s local Grinch’s heart will grow and they will realize the true meaning of Christmas and want to right the wrong and bring back the Christmas spirit to Chowchilla or the community will show it knows the true meaning of Christmas and not allow the local Grinch to dampen the Christmas spirit, but follow the Lions Club example; find a solution and keep giving from the heart.