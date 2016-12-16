PG&E will upgrade streetlights

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. with the city of Chowchilla will be upgrading streetlights in the community. The upgrade is part of PG&E’s commitment to provide residents with safe, reliable and affordable energy. They will be replacing the PG&E-owned nondecorative street lights with energy efficient and longer lasting light-emitting diode fixtures.

LED streetlights use 50-75 percent less energy than the current bulbs and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. New LED streetlights provide a more natural-looking light that will last up to four times longer than current bulbs. The optical technology of LED luminaires creates more evenly distributed light, resulting in greater visibility for pedestrians and drivers alike.

The work is expected to begin in the coming weeks. PG&E will be replacing approximately 304 PG&E owned streetlights in Chowchilla, saving the city $8,900 a year. The installation will take approximately 10 minutes per lamp fixture.

PG&E will not need to enter resident’s property and people do not need be present while they complete this work. There will be no disruption to your electrical service. All PG&E and contractor personnel are required to carry valid photo identification and are happy to provide it upon request.

For more information about the streetlight upgrade, contact your local customer outreach specialist Kristen Jordan at 559-263-5849 or send an email to streetlightupgrade@pge.com. PG&E will make every attempt to respond to your inquiry within one to two business days. More information is also available online at www.pge.com/streetlightupgrade.