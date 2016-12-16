Christmas in Chowchilla

The Chowchilla District Chamber of Commerce Christmas Decorating Contest judging will take place tonight beginning at 6 p.m. There are three categories: Best Business Storefront, Best Decorated House and Best Decorated Block. Only businesses and houses that have been nominated will be judged. To nominate a business or home call the Chamber office at 559-665-5603 or email info@chowchillachamber.org with the name and address to be judged. Winners will be announced in the Chowchilla News.
